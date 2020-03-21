Templars fall to South Seiver,

4-2 in second game

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

03-19-2020

MANTI—The Templars boy’s baseball team didn’t quite get off on the foot that they were hoping for.

Manti lost its second consecutive game, falling to South Sevier, 4-2, on Tuesday last week. The Templars moved to 0-2 on the season prior to the suspension of spring sports by the Utah High School Activities Association.

Manti gave up an early lead when South Sevier overcame a 2-1 deficit to score a run in each of the final three innings.

In the low-scoring matchup, Manti committed three fielding errors and had five hits, including a double by junior Nathan Squire. Pitcher Daniel Olsen was credited with the loss.

Manti’s season remains suspended until further notice.