Sanpete soccer teams see action

before season cancelled

03-12-2020

NORTH SANPETE

The Hawks are in delightfully unfamiliar territory at the beginning of the season—winning.

North Sanpete boys’ soccer began the season 4-1, their best start in over 20 years, and went 2-1 last week with wins over Delta, 3-2, and Gunnison Valley, 3-0, before their first defeat, a 0-3 loss to South Summit.

Junior Denilson Hernandez impressed last week with three goals over two wins, and goalie Mrio Hernandez was credited with the shutout against Gunnison.

MANTI

The Templars had a hot start but cooled off last week with a second consecutive loss.

Manti boys’ soccer fell to rival Juab, 3-2, to fall to 2-2 on the season.

Senior Juan Tinoco scored both goals for Manti. The senior already has six goals on the season.

GUNNISON VALLEY

The Bulldogs start to the season has been a mixed bag as they have started 2-2 on the season.

Gunnison boys’ soccer most recently lost 0-3 to North Sanpete, but prior, they defeated Beaver, 3-2.

The Bulldogs got out to a 2-0 halftime lead and got goals from Bryson Sorensen, Carson Tucker and Jon Wilden.