Lady Templars go 4-1 before season ends

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

03-19-2020

MANTI—The Manti girls’ softball team was reaching its stride before the world stood still.

The Lady Templars went 2-0 last week, posting a victory over Carbon, 9-8, on Tuesday of last week, and a blowout win, 18-0, over 6A American Fork last Thursday. The Lady Templars moved to 4-1 on the season.

Manti survived the Lady Dinos, who mounted a furious last-inning comeback to nearly pull off the victory themselves, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Manti didn’t get any big hits, but they stayed consistent in the scoring, led by junior Katie Larsen’s three RBIs.

The Lady Templars had built up a 4-0 lead and a 7-3 lead before Carbon rallied. Based partially on their tremendous base running ability, as Manti stole six bases total.

Sophomore Tiffany Hermansen pitched the whole game for the Templars, allowing eight hits and throwing eight strikeouts.

The following game, Manti made American Fork look just silly in a downpour that lasted merely two and a half innings before it was called. The Lady Templars were up, 12-0, after the first inning.

Manti owned the Cavemen in every facet of the game, getting 11 hits in two innings of offense, five doubles, and were hit by five pitches. Senior Brynlee Golding led the way with two doubles.

Manti’s season is suspended until further notice.