School board watching

state funding carefully

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

03-19-2020

GUNNISON—With the Legislative session finishing, the South Sanpete School District is closely watching late developments on public education funding.

Members of the House and Senate committees on revenue and taxation voted along party lines last Thursday for SJR9 and HB357, which together would amend the state’s constitution to allow income tax spending on children and adults with disabilities and establish a “stabilization fund” to protect school budgets against an economic downturn.

The fund would start with a $100 million reserve account for emergency funding, which could grow up to $400 million over time.

Currently, the Legislature is not required to factor enrollment growth or inflation into education funding, and the proposed solution gives those guarantees and includes no tax increases.

Utahns would also have to approve the constitution change at the ballot this fall.

Superintendent Kent Larsen said, “While we still have concerns about the permanence of legislative action, this compromise seems to be the best bet we have at present.”

The Legislature sought the support of the Utah Board of Education and district superintendents in order to make this a favorable option when it is voted on in the fall.

Other matters

The district now has a link on its main site at ssanpete.org concerning the coronavirus situation.

After meeting with the Sanpete County Health Department, the district is refining protocol based on accurate information about the disease; with increasing levels of actions should the virus be found in Sanpete County schools.

Jason Strate, of Central Utah Education Services (CUES) said their training for the seven Central Utah school districts, including Sanpete, is now emphasizing helping teachers use and improve technology. A new program can give teachers a technical endorsement certification.

CUES is a collective bargaining service that helps school districts back up data and provide support.

As an example, Strate told of a Wayne County school that had a water pipe burst right over the school’s servers. Before the next day, the data had been recovered from CUES backups, and the district was able to function until repairs could be made.

The Legislature also modified CUES standing from a “service center” to an “agency,” so it could more effectively help with grants and procuring funding for districts.

The board congratulated the winter sports team members who qualified for Academic All-State. They are all from Gunnison Valley High School: Lauryn Henrie, drill team; Berkley Peterson and Kaylee Dyreng, girls’ basketball; Canyen Dyreng, wrestling; Garret Francis, boys’ basketball.

The board also congratulated the students who were named runners-up or winners at the annual Sterling Scholarship competition. One change this year was the winners received a $2,500 scholarship, and runners-up all received $1,000 scholarships, on top of any other scholarships they qualify for. This is an increase over previous year’s awards.

The next school district board meeting will be April 8 at 3:30 p.m. in the Manti Elementary School.