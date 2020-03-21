Moroni Elementary digs

out 25-year time capsule

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

03-19-2020

MORONI—As a 13-year Boy Scout, Dustin Livingston had the vision to undertake an Eagle Project that would last for much of his life.

It started 25 years ago, when Livingston decided to create a time capsule for the Moroni Elementary School. All the classrooms were asked to contribute something for the time capsule. The artifacts were put in a special brick enclosure built by Livingston and he cemented in the final bricks in March of 1995.

Go forward 25 years, Livingston is now 38 years old and it is time to open up the time capsule. So, in a special ceremony on the evening of March 12, Livingston chiseled out the cement and removed the bricks to reveal the contents. Out came a Steve Young 49ers’ jersey and POGS, if you remember, a kids games of collectible cardboard circles.

There was also a Lion King video, books, newspaper clippings, magazines, photos and letters the students wrote to themselves to measure how they were doing in life.

“It was really fun,” said Karen Livingston, Dustin’s mother. “The community had a great time and they sent us back a lot of thank you notes.”

Many of the teachers and students from the class of 1995 came to the time-capsule opening and dinner. The old school principal Perry Christensen offered a few words to the audience.

Livingston’s Eagle project is not finished yet, because the time-capsule is going to be filled with an assortment of old stuff and new memorabilia from today’s generation and resealed for another 25 years.

So, if everything goes as planned, Livingston at age 63, will open the time-capsule for the second time in 50 years to reveal the contents again.