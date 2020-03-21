Man who went to Snow College killed in industrial accident last Tuesday

A Snow College alumnus was killed in a large workplace explosion in Brigham City on Tuesday, March 10.

Alex Stoddard, 33, leaves behind his wife Laura and three children. He was killed in a warehouse accident at HyPerComp Engineering in Brigham City while working alone with pressurized oxygen tanks just after 7 a.m. Investigators determined that Stoddard was transferring oxygen from a large tank into a small tank when an explosion ensued.

Police told KSL news that “something caused one of the tanks to rupture, which caused several other tanks to rupture,” resulting in combustion.

Stoddard was the only person in the building at the time of the accident. Employees at other businesses nearby heard the blast and called 911.

HyPerComp manufactures pressure vessels, such as oxygen tanks. According to statement from the company president, “The employee was working with high pressure gas cylinders when the accident occurred. Normal operating procedures are in place for this operation and were being followed at the time. HyPerComp personnel are deeply saddened by this incident. The company employs fewer than 20 people who work like family.”

A family friend said, “Both Alex and his wife loved their time at Snow College. This was where they first met and fell in love. They always talked about their experiences at Snow College and the wonderful people they met; they visited often.”

Stoddard received his associates degree in general studies at Snow College in 2011. His emphasis was sociology, Spanish and community development. He was a student body advocate in 2010-2011. And he received the service scholar award in 2011 for establishing Badger Bikes.

He went on to Utah State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in sociology. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a service mission at the Provo MTC and a full-time mission in Oklahoma City.

An interment was held March 17 at the Hyde Park Cemetery.

There is GoFundMe account set up for his wife and children. Please visit it at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/alex-stoddard-family-support-fund.

His GoFundMe page remembered Stoddard as a loving husband and inspiring father. He had a larger than life personality and was one of a kind. He had a passion for many things, some of which included building and restoring bicycles, tinkering on his favorite cars and woodworking. He had many dreams and aspirations that would have made the world a better place.