Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

03-19-2020

Hallie Rae DeFriez was born to David and Cheyenne DeFriez of Axtell on March 5, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.

Tragen Jesse Richardson was born to Jesse and Rayel Richardson of Sterling on March 10, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Annelli Grace Jimenez was born to Juanquin and Yisel Jimenez of Ephraim on March 10, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.