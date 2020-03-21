Nathan Howell earns his

Eagle Scout Award

Nathan Howell, son of Mike and Suzy Howell, and grandson of Steve and Kathy Frischknecht received his Eagle Scout Award on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

His Eagle project was making 100 wooden cars for Tiny Tim’s Foundation. He was able to distribute and race cars with children on a family humanitarian trip to Mexico.

He helped children paint and tighten wheels on their cars and then raced them on a track. He thanks his parents and his many leaders and scouts who spent their time to help him achieve this goal.