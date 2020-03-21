McKendrik~Squire

Tyler Squire and Tabitha McKendrick will be married on March 21, 2020 in the Manti Utah Temple. Tabitha is the daughter of Shellene and Curtis McKendrick as well as the great-granddaughter of May and Bart Peterson of Manti.

Tabitha most recently graduated from the University of Minnesota, where she played Division 1 soccer. Tyler is the son of Annette and Ralph Squire of Manti.

Tyler graduated from Manti High School and served a mission in Everett Washington. Currently, he is attending Snow College.

Once the current semester ends the couple will relocate to Logan, Utah for Tyler to finish his degree at Utah State University.

Because of restrictions on large gatherings, the reception will be postponed to a later date.