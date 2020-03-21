What will COVID-19 tell us about

our ability to work together?

Editor’s Note: This is the first of what will be a monthly column in which Steve Clark of Chester exchanges views with Alison Anderson of Spring City. Clark is chairman of the Sanpete County Republican Party and describes himself as conservative but not ultra conservative. Anderson has been a leader in Friends of Historic Spring City and describes herself as a moderate Democrat.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 100,000 worldwide, including 1,000 in the United States. The World Health Organization declared the virus to be a pandemic. And President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the United States.

Under the headline, “The coronavirus is a test no one knows how to pass,” Washington Post journalist Dan Zak wrote:

“Now we’re all under the microscope. An invisible virus will make visible our true strengths and weaknesses. It will expose the faults in our systems, the sincerity of our relationships, the ways in which we work together or don’t.”

Steve Clark: A remarkable thing happened in Washington this week. Almost everybody agreed on something. I was pleased to see that a major bill passed the House on a bi-partisan basis.

It took a virus to do it, but it proved that when everyone is focused on reaching a solution rather than advancing their political agenda, amazing things can happen. What a refreshing contrast to the impeachment fiasco.

Here at home, efforts to fight the coronavirus have disrupted nearly everyone’s routines, what with school closures, runs on grocery stores, cancelled church meetings etc. Even political processes are not exempt. Caucus meetings, the grassroots foundation of our political systems in Utah, have been postponed or cancelled.

The same with county and state political conventions. Candidates have had to alter their campaigns midstream to deal with the reality of no rallies with large crowds, no face-to-face town-hall meetings or passionate convention speeches before thousands of delegates. Whodathunkit?

So is there some good that can come from all this? I hope so. Maybe we will reevaluate our priorities and rediscover the value of cooperation over confrontation, and recognize how much can be accomplished if we just start working together for the good of everyone rather than our own parochial interests. What do you think, Alison?

Alison Anderson: During the last two weeks, the coronavirus has indeed presented us with “a test no one knows how to pass.” Suddenly, we’re faced with an extremely contagious pathogen, and we realize that our habits of traveling widely, gathering socially, and being able to buy the things we need and want will be sharply curtailed. This is a shock!

Will we buckle down and cope? Or whine, blame and make the problem worse?

Well, there’s good and bad news on both fronts:

The House of Representatives bill should minimize the financial hardships on those who cannot work because of illness or closures. We’ll hope that the Senate will follow suit.

To our advantage are the doctors heading the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Robert Redfield and Anthony Fauci. These gentlemen are long-time friends and are doing their best to produce virus-testing kits and a vaccine. Both agencies are scrambling to contain this pandemic; however, test kits are in short supply, and a vaccine is at least a year away.

And the faults in our systems?

Unfortunately, the new coronavirus will refuse to cooperate with those who claim it is a hoax. Because of slashes to the CDC budget and the elimination of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness, our federal agencies are less prepared than during the SARS, MERS, and Ebola outbreaks.

Our economy will suffer—the stock market is in freefall, and our ability to do business through social interactions will take a big hit. Will the Trump administration and Senate leaders be able to undo the damage they’ve done to our trust and our institutions?

How would you evaluate the response to the crisis by the federal government, state governments, businesses, institutions and the American people?

Steve Clark: The two doctors you cite have indeed been side-by-side with the president in fighting this pandemic and present at every press conference.

I’m proud of the fact that President Trump had the foresight to close travel with China long before anyone anticipated this crisis would reach the proportions it has. I’m proud that he initiated talks with Congress that resulted in the House’s quick passage of the relief bill. I’m certain the Senate will follow this week. I’m proud that he directed his entire administration to not just cooperate, but expedite, all these emergency processes.

I think the lack of test kits is nothing more than a normal supply chain problem when dealing with a sudden wave of demand. The President’s emergency declaration has freed $50 billion plus to fight this crisis.

You’re right, Alison, the new coronavirus is causing major disruptions to our normal routines, what with empty store shelves, closed schools and shuttered churches. The panic buying is an unnecessary knee-jerk reaction that needs to stop. People need to remember, “This too shall pass.”

I have not lost faith in the ability of our institutions to deal with this crisis. I believe the stock market implosion is closely akin to the panic buying of toilet paper and shall pass just as quickly. My suggestion is buy, buy, buy right now, and I’m not talking about toilet paper.

I do indeed call on the White House and our legislators to continue their cooperation in the fight to get ahead of COVID-19. Perhaps doing so will lead to calmer voices and more deliberative dialogue on other issues as well. One can only hope.

Alison Anderson: Our federal government’s response? I’m concerned that President Trump’s first response was to downplay the seriousness of the contagion and to try to head off the stock market plunge. He has hitched his image to the robust economy, and although the pandemic isn’t his fault, the coming recession will hurt all of us.

In contrast to Trump’s failure, our governor and others have stepped up. I’m grateful to Gov. Herbert, who has taken aggressive measures to help with social distancing. A decisive and informed governor can make an enormous difference, particularly in a sparsely populated state like Utah.

I read recently about Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, in office only months, who has taken similar measures, and backed his public health officials in speaking frankly. In contrast, Beshear’s predecessor reacted slowly and spread conspiracy theories when Kentucky was facing the worst of a hepatitis A outbreak in March 2019.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see our legislators and the White House work together on climate change, infrastructure, economic disparity—issues that in the long run might be as important to our country’s future as the threat of the coronavirus?

Since we now know that deference and cooperation are possible, do you suppose that we can encourage our leaders to go forward in this vein?

Many Americans will contract the virus, but if we can keep those numbers from exploding immediately, our hospitals might be able to manage this threat. I believe we can be calm, level-headed and humane as we face this difficult challenge together. High time we did so.