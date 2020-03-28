Karen Miriam White Jensen

Karen Miriam White Jensen, a beautiful daughter of God, was called home on March 20, 2020 at Gunnison Valley Hospital.

She was 80 years young and lived in Manti, Utah. Karen was born in Ogden on Aug. 19, 1939 to Lloyd James White and Jennette Maxine Winholtz. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her four siblings: Mary Jean Bruch, Judy Jennette White, Lloyd “Butch” White Jr., and Lauri Lynnette White.

She was born and raised in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended school in Ogden and participated in summer marching programs, such as Ray Mintor’s Drum and Bugle Corp and Majorettes. She loved performing, twirling, and marching in parades and rodeo opening ceremonies. She twirled her baton and smiled big.

This was such an exciting time in her life that she spoke of it often through her life and, even at 80, she would go for walks with us, march and twirl her imaginary baton and throw it in the air, and say, “we did it like this!”

She attended Ben Lomond High School and met the love of her life, Orval “Bud” Jensen, at the “Little Brown Jug” football game when she was 16 years old. He had just returned from Korea and rode broncs in the rodeo. They were smitten with love and married on March 15, 1956.

Mom did not have a driver’s license at that time, so Bud taught her how to drive. Once she learned how, she would load up her friends in their car and take them to the park for parties and swimming. Mom and Bud enjoyed camping, hunting, and spending time with friends. They had five children: Cindy (Keith) Alder of Manti; Peggy (Mike) Streight of Henderson, Nevada; Kathy Merritts of Ephraim; Dell (Tana) Jenson of Herriman; and Penny Fullmer of Ephraim; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mom endured many trials and struggles in her life. One of her biggest decisions in life was to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while living in Huntsville, Utah in 1971. She was a very dedicated wife and mother as well as a devoted member of the Church.

She loved and cherished her testimony of the Book of Mormon and the gospel of Jesus Christ. She met many wonderful friends through the Relief Society Organization. Her life took many turns. Among these turns, she eventually returned to Weber State College in 1981 and obtained a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She moved to Manti in 1987, where she loved serving in and attending the temple. She worked night shifts for many years at Gunnison Valley Hospital and Nephi Hospital. She loved serving people and, especially, people in her community. She enjoyed her horses and going to 4-H horse shows with grandkids. She loved to travel and visit with family all over the country.

She and dad also enjoyed spending time together in the mountains with friends and family. She especially enjoyed listening to dad sing to her and play his guitar. He entertained her for many years. After retiring from nursing in 2001, she went back to school again and obtained a Realtor’s license. She and dad had a special gift of working together. They were a great team. She enjoyed being with people so much that it was never work at all.

They lived through a house explosion in 2008 and still laughed about it. Dad preceded her in death in 2009. After his death, she developed dementia. Nevertheless, she was very active and needed lots of entertaining and tending. She loved to go swimming, shopping, dancing, singing, walking, playing with dolls and changing clothes multiple times a day, among other things. She kept all caregivers very busy. She stayed very happy, especially if someone was paying attention to her.

She kept her church congregation entertained, also. Many thanks to so many neighbors, friends and family that helped entertain and keep her safe. Mom was never one to sit still. Mom would often dance around and say “Happy, happy, happy!” and walk into her granddaughter’s bedroom in the morning and say” I think I’m going to have some fun today.” We can only imagine that she is laughing, loving and entertaining everyone in Heaven that she has missed for so long.

With all the craziness going on and in respect for the health of everyone there will be a viewing on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Magleby Mortuary, 195 West 100 North. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Manti City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.