Darryn M. Peel

Our beloved son Darryn M. Peel passed in the early morning of March 22, 2020, due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

He fought a valiant fight like a warrior. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a bright light to all, he will be greatly missed. His lifelong buddy was by his side through life, his dear brother Dustin Peel.

He was born to Darryl and Debbie Peel on Aug. 14, 1987. He leaves behind his parents; sisters Dee Dee (Tom) Mayer; Danielle (Chris) Long; brothers Damien Peel, and Dustin Peel; grandfather Chad Christiansen; and his nieces and nephews, who he adored.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on March 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. God be with you till we meet again. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.