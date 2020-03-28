Vaughn S. Thompson

Vaughn S. Thompson passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on March 19, 2020.

He was born in Spring City, Utah on April 25, 1929 to James Ernest Thompson and Anna Christine Sorensen. He was married for 65 years to Caroljoy Noorda. They married on Nov. 7,1952 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1971.

He was the best dad in the world to LuAnn (Jim Bennett), Lorie (Dave Howley) and Vonda (Bryan Strain.) He was grandpa to Jenifer, Lorie, Daniel, Merrinda, Kamie, Tiffani, Michael, Amberly, and Joshua.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, nine siblings, great-granddaughter Abby Lu Thompson, grandson-in-law Tyson Thursby. He had 16 great-grandchildren.

He was loved by everyone who knew him. He served for four years in the Korean War, and worked for Kennecott Copper Mine for 28 years. He loved serving for 17 years in the Manti Temple.

He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing his guitar with his band, ‘The Old Timers,’ at different Assisted Living Centers. He adored his family and cherished his testimony of the Savior and his gospel.

We would like to thank Gunnison Home Health/Hospice and especially Jessica Shepherd who helped take such good care of him. We are very sad to say that due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a graveside service will be held with immediate family only.

We know dad deserves so much more and loved social gatherings so an announcement will be made after the outbreak is over to invite friends and family to hold a celebration of his life. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.