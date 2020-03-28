Drug court graduate Keith Livingston

inspires others with recovery journey

By Robert Stevens

03-26-2020

MANTI—In some cases, it’s best to judge a substance abuse treatment program by its individual successes rather than its success rate.

That was the thinking behind Sanpete County Drug Court’s new Graduate of the Year recognition program, and Lance Martin, a therapist at Central Utah Counseling Center, says the recipient was an easy choice.

On Thursday, March 12, in 6th District Court, Judge Brody Keisel presented Keith Livingston of Mt. Pleasant with the court’s first-ever Graduate of the Year award.

The award recipient can have graduated in previous years, and that’s exactly the case with Livingston, who graduated from drug court in Aug. 2015.

“After completing drug court, my life has been nothing but good,” Livingston says. “I have three kids. I feel like I give back to the community. I try to help people when I can. I have completely changed who I am, all thanks to Drug Court.”

Martin says Livington’s journey to recovery was an inspiring one.

“He’s come very far, and always has such a good attitude about it,” says Martin.

Martin says there are several reasons why Livingston was a good choice for the recognition. First and foremost was Livingston’s commitment to keeping his home drug-free, even years after graduation.

“Unlike many people, he was able to get away from the criminal mindset,” Martin says. “Who he is now, and who he used to be couldn’t be more different.”

Livingston says his family remains the main reason to continue forward and succeed in life.

“My kids are most important,” he says. “I want to give them a great life. I want to keep them active, whether it be in church or outdoors or just hobbies. I don’t want them ever to feel bored enough to take the path I did.”

Livingston credits Drug Court for that change, and the ability to stay on the right track.

“The tools I’ve learned in drug court are invaluable to me,” Livingston says. “I use them every day. We all have thinking errors but I probably catch mine more than most. A thinking error can lead to trouble so I’m always watching for them.”