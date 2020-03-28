Candidates file for local political offices

By Robert Stevens

Managing Editor

03-26-2020

The deadline to file for political office has come and gone in Sanpete County, and candidates in a few contested races will be preparing for the upcoming party conventions in April and then the primary election on June 30.

The Sanpete County Republican convention is slated for April 8 and the party’s state convention is scheduled for April 25,although the conventions will follow different procdures than usual because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the Utah Senate District 24 race, Derrin Owens of Fountain Green, currently a state representative, has filled for for the seat held by Sen. Ralph Okerlund of Monroe, who is retiring.

Owens will be facing off against Michael R. Styler of Delta. a former legislator, and Doug Heaton of Alton, at the state Republican convention.

Three candidates from Sanpete County are vying for Derrin Owen’s old seat in House District 58.

One is Steven J. Lund from Manti, currently a county commissioner. The others are Russell Garn Hatch, from Manti (Constitution Party), and J. Homer Morrill from Fairview (United Utah Party).

Two Republicans and one United Utah candidate are seeking Lunds county commission seat. They are Reed D. Hatch, Manti, current county recorder, and Margie Anderson, Ephraim, currently an Ephraim City councilwoman. Both are Republicans. Larry Smith, Ephraim, a Snow College faculty member, is running in the Utah United Party.

Based on candidate filing, Ken Bench, long-time county assessor, is stepping down. Keith C. Larsen, a Republican from Ephraim, is running unopposed to replace him.

The sole candidate to replace Reed Hatch as Sanpete County recorder is Talisha A. Johnson, a Republican from Manti.

And incumbent Amy Willden, Republican from from Spring City, is the only candidate for Sanpete County treasurer.

Two candidates have filed for the North Sanpete School Board No. 1 seat. Stacey Goble from Mt. Pleasant, an incumbent, will face Dan Rasmussen from Spring City.

All other school board races are uncontested. Shalmarie Morley from Moroni, an incumbent, will run for North Sanpete No. 2 and Rich Brotherson from Mt. Pleasant, another incumbent, has filed for North Sanpete No. 3.

In South Sanpete School Board races, Grant Hansen from Mayfield will run unopposed for the No. 2 seat and Kim Pickett, incumbent from Gunnison, is running unopposed for the No. 3 seat.

Write-in candidates can still file for the general election, Neill said.