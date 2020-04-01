Students perform at Gold Cup Recital

By Robert Green

Staff writer

4-02-2020

EPRHAIM—Fourteen piano students showcased their musical skills at the annual Gold Cup Recital at the Snow College Eccles Center on Sunday, March 15.

The piano students all attend Sanpete area elementary, middle or high schools. They are taught by local teachers who are members of the Central Utah Piano chapter of the Utah Federation of Music Clubs, which is affiliated with National Federation of Music Clubs.

Teachers of this year’s Gold Cup winners are Lisa Frame, Mary Hood, Jody Nelson and Ardith Peterson, all from Ephraim. Another teacher, Nicole Lamb, is from Wales.

To earn a Gold Cup, students played pieces at a concerto festival and a piano solo festival, held earlier this year. They earned points based on performance. A superior rating awards them five points. Earning a Gold Cup takes a minimum of three years of superior ratings for a total of 15 points.

Top point winners are:

15-point Gold Cup winners: Emma Allred, Lucy Bean, Tom Brooks, Kaden Cox, Rebekah Cox, Laney Larsen, Takuya Swenson, Emma Wallace, Isaac Wallace.

30-point Gold Cup winners: Jacob Cox, Joshua Cox, Athena DeGroff, Tess Larsen, Emilie Lewellen, Carlie Thompson, Janna Thompson.

45-point Gold Cup winners: Kylee Hanks, Aleya Hardy, Ava Lamb.