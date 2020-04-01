Anthony “Tony” David Barlow

Anthony “Tony” David Barlow, 47, of Ephraim, passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on March 24, 2020.

Tony was born on May 29, 1972, in Tooele, to David Harold and Karma Lee Barlow. He was the second of five children. Tony’s family moved to Ephraim when he was five. Tony graduated from Manti High School in 1990. Following high school, he attended Snow College and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peoria, Illinoi.

After completing Snow College, he attended Utah State University where he met his wife, Shelly Reese Barlow. They were married in the Manti LDS Temple in 1996. Tony graduated with his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1997. After Shelly finished school in 1998, they moved to Syracuse, where they lived for 19 years.

His family was finally able to return to Ephraim in 2017. They had three beautiful children whom he loved. He spent all his time with his family. He loved the outdoors and adventure. He taught his kids to ride dirt bikes at a young age and the family would ride together often. He loved to fish and would always catch the most fish whenever they went out.

Tony will be best remembered for his ability to create and build anything and his willingness to always help his kids with any idea they had. He was often found welding whatever pieces of metal the kids wanted together to make some crazy invention they had. In his quiet way, Tony touched many lives. Tony was never about self-recognition, but he was always there to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife Shelly, his children: Brayden (Ashlee), Owen, and Hannah. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Laura), Daniel, sisters Karen and Becky (Adam). He is also survived by his parents, David and Karma Lee Barlow of Ephraim, mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Diane Reese of Hyde Park, and many other loving family members.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. (due to the current government restrictions, services were for immediate family only) at the Ephraim Cemetery. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rasmussenmortuary.com.