Kenley A. Christiansen

Kenley A Christiansen passed away in the early morning of March 28, 2020 in Centerfield.

Known by his friends as “Klink”, he was born on July 3, 1935 in Mayfield, to Cleveland J. and Dora A. Christiansen. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and lifelong friend to many who he also considered family. Kenley attended Manti High School and graduated in 1953. He then went on to the Army and served in the Korean War. Kenley married his sweetheart, Pauline Anderson, on Nov. 25, 1961 in Gunnison. They had four daughters together. They then moved to the Salt Lake area where they lived until they retired back to Mayfield.

Kenley’s main love in life was Pauline and the family they created together. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, motorcycles and horseback riding. Kenley kept a perfect garden and yard which he loved sharing with others. He will be remembered for his sweet and kind demeanor and love of all animals, especially his many pets he had over the years. Kenley had the most contagious smile. He loved to tease Pauline and play with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He enjoyed visiting with others and became immediate friends with everyone he met. He could never tell a lie without giggling, was a hard worker, was tender hearted, and was always up for anything. He made an impact on many, made a life that will never be forgotten, and left an incredible legacy behind.

Kenley loved his girls, and made every grandkid feel like they were his favorite. He always reminded his family how loved they were and that he was the luckiest man. He made everyone feel special and never forgot to tell his family how proud he was of every single one of them. He taught them all young how to give the best squeakers, the tightest hugs, and the firmest handshakes. He will be missed by so many.

Kenley is survived by his wife Pauline; daughters: Brenda Christiansen, Heidi (Todd) McMullin, Marie (Kurt) Spence, and Stephanie Kelson; as well as eight grandchildren, their spouses, and four great-grandchildren; with another on the way. He is also survived by his half-sister Marva and sisters-in-law: Nina, Lorene, and Joan; as well as several other close family members and friends.

Family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Mayfield Cemetery with military honors. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com.