Snow pitches in to make N95 masks,

one every 10 minutes

By Robert Green

Staff writer

4-9-2020

RICHFIELD—Snow College faculty members are chipping in to help manufacture some much needed N95 masks for the community’s first responders.

Snow College’s Manufacturing Technology program, housed on the Richfield campus, has produced a mold that is able to produce one mask every ten minutes, said Marci Larsen, senior assistant to the president.

The department is working to get the final prototype approved by the end users and then they will be able to increase production significantly, she said.

A local orthodontist, Dr. Richard Barnett, was instrumental in the mold design and approval process.

The college partnered with Sevier County Emergency Medical Officials to make the N95 masks through 3D printers and fibers from carbon composites. The masks will be going out to first responders in Central Utah, Larsen said. The N95 masks are a coveted commodity in both Sanpete and Sevier counties, as people are having a difficult time finding them.

In a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, President Bradley J. Cook told the Snow College community about the project. “We want to do everything we can to be good neighbors and good partners with our health care community in fighting this pandemic,” he said. “I am extremely proud of our manufacturing technology program for their work in making N95 masks. Snow College is committed to continue to look for ways we can help in our local communities.”

Snow holds virtual town hall meetings on Wednesday and interested person are invited to join in. For the latest information on Snow College’s response to COVID-19, please visit snow.edu/coronavirus.