Richard Edward Hood

Our beloved Richard Edward Hood, age 97, passed away March 27, 2020 in St. George, Utah.

He was born Dec. 18, 1922 in Ottawa, Kansas, a son of Jesse and Cora Maude Fabert Hood.

Richard met Eva MacNaughton while he was in the CC Camp in Heber City, Utah. They were married June 2, 1942 in Provo, Utah. They were married for 62 years and she died Nov. 3, 2006.

During 1943-45, Richard was stationed in Foggia, Italy during World War II. He flew as a gunner on B-17’s. He was called again to serve his country in 1950 for the Korean War. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and was a gunner on B-29’s. He completed 10 missions and received a 4 Cluster Air Medal. He also received a good conduct medal and several more for his service. He was honorably discharged.

Richard married Tammy Nielson June 22, 2011 in Provo, Utah.

He worked as a roofing contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Marsha Wilson of Hurricane; a sister, Irene Shepherd of California and his wife, Tammy Nielson of Centerfield.

Burial was in the Memorial Holladay Cemetery in Holladay, Utah under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.