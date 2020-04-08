Gene Russell Yardley

Gene Russell Yardley, 82, passed away April 2, 2020 at his home in Christianburg.

He was born Nov. 14, 1937 in Sterling, to Thomas Rodchell and Loa Edward Yardley. He married Anita Helene Jeppson on Sept. 4, 1959 in the Logan Temple.

Gene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions including bishop and a member of the Snow College stake presidency. He also served as a Scoutmaster, in the Lion’s Club, and on the state dairy and agricultural boards. He received many local and state service awards.

He is survived by his wife; children: Russell (Cindy) Yardley, Christianburg; Helena (Les) Curtis, Payson; Roy (Susan) Yardley, Preston, Idaho; Jay (Jann) Yardley, Gunnison; Mark (Kaylene) Yardley, Hooper; Janet (Kevin) Reeve, Logan; Sandra (Carl) Cox, Christianburg; 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; siblings: Dorthy (Erling) Gulbransen, Arizona; Arlene (Bruce) Bartholomew, Mayfield; Diane (Darcy) Duce, Canada; brothers-in-law, Doug Bjerregaard, Mayfield; Ira Malmgren, Grantsville; Alan Brewer, Salt Lake City; sister-in-law, Carla Yardley, Provo.

Preceded in death by parents; siblings: MaryAnn Bjerregaard, Carol Malmgren, Clair Yardley, and Elaine Brewer; grandchildren Ashley and Eric.

Special thanks to Gunnison Valley Hospice for all the love and care they gave Gene.

Family graveside services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

