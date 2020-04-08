LoDel (Squires) Beal

It is with great sadness that the family of LoDel (Squire) Beal announces her passing on April 1, 2020, at the age of 85 years.

LoDel was born to Bertice Larson and Ivan Squire on Oct. 26, 1934 as the oldest child into a loving family. She graduated from Gunnison High School. LoDel married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Leon Beal in the Manti Temple on April 22, 1952.

Besides being a full time mother of very busy children, she was also a great support to her husband Alvin as he attended Snow College and Utah State University. LoDel will be remembered for her quick wit, faith in God, and devotion to her family.

LoDel was a lover of family gatherings, laughing, Christmas, flowers, mountain outings and colorful sunrises and sunsets. She was a living example of a Christ-like life, always interested in her fellow man and willingly gave of her time to feed, clean for and serve several widows and shut-ins within in her ward, without being asked or assigned.

In addition to raising her children, she worked as a typesetter at the Manti Messenger for 16 years, and then as a typesetter for the family printing business, The Universal Impression for 26 years.

Her life is characterized by her service to others and to the LDS church. She served as the President of the Manti American Legion Auxillary.

LoDel also served in various church callings. These include visiting teacher, Primary President, Relief Society counselor, and Stake Relief Society secretary. LoDel was heavily involved in the Mormon Miracle Pageant, helping as a script girl, props, costumes, and being in the cast. She and her husband served a mission for the LDS church in the Knoxville, Tennessee mission. She spent 16 years as an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple.

LoDel is preceded in death by her parents Bertice Larson and Ivan Squire, stepmother Amy Main Squire, and husband, Alvin Beal, daughter-in-law; LeAnne Huntsman; and two granddaughters Jozelle Kondor and Raquele Nickle.

She is survived by her children, Loene (Arthur) Kiesel, Manti; Jene (Debbie) Beal, Bakersfield, California; Leon (Cathy) Beal, Manti; Diana (Dan) Kondor, Lovelock, Nevada; Vernon (Valerie) Beal, Manti; Alisa (Alan) Cox, Manti; 40 grandchildren, and 80 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen (Larry) Bradley, Ephraim; Norma Owen, Layton, Nolan (Carolyn) Squire, Gunnison; Everd (Lorna) Squire, Mona; Jane Bohman, Aiken, South Carolina; Roland (Jeanie) Squire, Providence; Garlyn (Debra) Squire, Clarion.

A private family graveside services was held Tuesday April 7, 2020 in the Manti City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com