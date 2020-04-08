Pearson Judy receives Eagle Scout Award

Pearson William Judy has received his Eagle Scout award. Pearson is the son of Cary and Melissa Judy of Gunnison, and is a member of the Boys Scouts of America Troop 564.

Pearson’s Eagle Project consisted of a school, community, and ward food drive- specifically for Weekend Food Kits for the Sanpete Food Pantry. These are kits distributed to needy children, consisting of easy to make meals for the weekend.

With the items collected and donated, Pearson and his classmates at Gunnison Valley Middle School he assembled and delivered over 850 kits. In Sanpete County 67% of children qualify for food assistance and 17% go without three meals a day.