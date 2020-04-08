Police respond to Ephraim

‘domestic situation’

EPHRAIM—Last month a large police response in a certain area of Ephraim had residents wondering what was happening.

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 22, Ephraim City Police responded to the area of 500 West and 100 South regarding a domestic situation with a firearm. They had received a call that Scott Peterson, 47, of Ephraim had allegedly pointed a rifle at someone.

According to the probable cause statement, the caller said Peterson was also accompanied by his son, Charles “Dominique” Peterson, who was carrying a handgun.

The responding officer reported that he witnessed the two male suspects, Scott and Charles, enter a turkey shed with a rifle. With the help of other responding officers, the police set up a perimeter around the building. The two men came back out, only to discover the officers, who gave them commands. The men ignored the officers’ commands and ran back inside the building.

The two men exited the building and after ignoring more police commands, Scott Peterson began undressing and exposed himself to the officers before finally turning himself over to their custody.

According to Ephraim City Police, the suspects were taken into custody and a search warrant was served on the property. The search resulted in weapons and ammunition being seized as evidence.

Scott Peterson was booked into the Sanpete County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing justice and lewdness. Charles “Dominique” Peterson was charged with obstructing justice and interfering with an arresting officer. Their bails were $7,630 and $3,900, respectively.

The Messenger was contacted by several residents who lived in the area of the standoff after it happened. The residents reported the situation lasted several hours and that “qu

ite a few” police vehicles responded to the scene.

One resident also said that one of the suspects could be seen yelling as he stood naked on the property after exposing himself. The residents said it was a scary ordeal to see in their neighborhood.

The Ephraim City Police Department did not respond to further questions over the standoff, citing the investigation was ongoing.