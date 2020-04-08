Head-on between car and semi near Indianola leaves driver dead

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-9-2020

INDIANOLA—A head-on collision with a semi on U.S. 89 has left one person dead.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford passenger vehicle going northbound on U.S. 89 crossed over the dividing line around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, colliding with a southbound semi-trailer and killing the driver of the Ford on impact.

The semi was hauling a single empty flatbed trailer and was in the southbound lane.

The accident happened at milepost 297, an area that has only one lane going each way, with a guardrail on both sides.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. The semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. The road between Fairview and U.S. 6 was shut down for several hours to deal with the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol declined to release names of the people in the accident until relatives of the person who was killed were notified.