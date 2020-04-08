Central Utah Health Dept. reports

four COVID-19 cases

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-9-2020

Since last week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Utah Public Health District has jumped from one to four, according to state tabulations.

The district, which is made up Sanpete, Sevier, Millard, Juab, Piute and Wayne counties, has two cases in Millard County and two cases in Juab County.

“These positive cases indicate the virus is active in the community,” said Nate Selin, CUPHD director. “However, that doesn’t change the precautions recommended by our department. The recommendations for social distancing, gathering limitations, and the Governor’s Directive to Stay Safe, Stay Home are the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The first case was in Millard. It was an older man who had traveled out of the country, and after being confirmed positive, was sent home to self-quarantine and recover.

The second case was a female patient under 60 in Juab, who was also sent home to recover. This case differed from the first case, because the patient had neither traveled nor came in contact with a known confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Cases such as hers are referred to as “community spread.”

“Community spread of the virus indicates that through our investigation we are not able to link this case to another confirmed case of COVID-19 or through associated travel,” Selin said. “This means that the case was likely contracted locally.”

The third case was nearly identical to the second, except for the age. This time, a female patient over 60 in Juab County apparently acquired the virus from community spread, since she had no travel history or contact with a COVID-19 patient before exhibiting symptoms.

The fourth case is also in Millard County, and is believed to be due to contact with the first case.

A suspected fifth case was investigated and found to be living outside the area.

Close contacts of the confirmed cases have been contacted and are under self-quarantine and being asked to monitor their symptoms, the health district reported.

The CUPHD will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed to a known case of COVID-19. If you receive a message from the health department, please call its epidemiology team during regular business hours at 896-5451 or at the after-hours number provided.

According to CUPHD officials, if you are a person under investigation, the only personal information you will be asked is your name, date of birth, address and your email. CUPHD will not ask for a social security number, bank information, etc. The information discussed will include steps needed to protect your health and the health of those with whom you have come in contact.

Testing locations have been set up at the Ephraim IHC Clinic and Sevier Valley Hospital in Richfield. But you still need an order from a medical professional to make it happen.

If you have fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you should contact your medical provider by telephone, and they will screen you to determine if you should be tested. If your provider determines you should be tested, they will direct you to a testing site, where you will be swabbed outside the facility, and then asked to self-isolate until the test results come back.

The most up-to-date information can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or centralutahpublichealth.org.