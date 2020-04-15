Gunnison asks school district to

help with ball park grant

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

4-16-2020

MANTI—Meeting by Zoom, the South Sanpete School District discussed with Gunnison Mayor Lori Nay plans for a $250K grant the city is requesting to make upgrades to the joint city/school ball park behind the high school.

Mayor Nay said the city is allocating $20,000 out of the city’s recreation budget, $10,000 from Gunnison City itself, Centerfield City is putting in $5,000, and the city needs to get $35,000 more to meet the matching requirements of the grant.

The softball field improvements will include concrete work and improving the accessible entrance, as well as new fencing.

Trevor Powell, reporting on the district’s online teaching, said, “We are fine tuning the process every day. We’re not perfect and we’re trying to adapt.”

Kent Larsen, district superintendent, said the district now has 2775 iPads in students’ hands. “Teachers have been the least of our worries,” he said of the teachers.

The board also discussed that with the legislative session finished, 7.18 percent of growth was funded, and the value of the weighted-pupil average was increased by 6 percent. “However, with the special session coming up to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, we may lose some of that money,” Larsen said.

The board also made revisions to the amended accumulated sick leave reimbursement policy, the maximum amount of leave has gone from 150 to 180 days.