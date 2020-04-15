Milton Henry Tew

Milton Henry Tew, cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed peacefully from this life on April 7, 2020 in Orem, Utah at the age of 98.

Milton was born in Spring Lake, Utah on Sept. 1, 1921 to John Ivan Tew and Ellen La Velle Ockey. He worked as an educator and administrator in Riverside, California, where he and his beloved wife, Fern Amelia Larsen, raised their four children.

Milton and Fern were sealed in the Manti Utah Temple on July 30, 1942, and together they walked through life for more than 66 years until her death in 2008. Milton adored Fern, and he missed her profoundly during the last years of his life.

Following Milton’s retirement in 1981, he and Fern moved to Ephraim, Utah and continued their lifetime of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served a mission to Davao, Philippines and later served in the Manti Utah Temple presidency. He also served as a temple sealer in the Manti Temple and as a Snow College Stake Patriarch.

Milton will long be remembered for his giving heart, his deep faith, and his playful spirit. He loved to joke and laugh, and he responded with warmth and love to friends and family until the very end.

Milton is survived by his sisters; Mary Johnson and Erma Baker; his sisters-in-law LaRue Larsen and Norma Tew; four children, David (Judith) Tew, Susan (Paul) Welton, Melanie (Glen) Moore, and Paul (Rhonda) Tew; 25 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fern; his siblings, John Lorraine Tew, Joyce Daniels, Deon Olsen, and David Ivan Tew; his granddaughter, Megan Welton; and his great-grandson, Samuel Bryson.

Milton’s immediate family honored him in a small graveside service in the Ephraim City Park Cemetery in Ephraim, Utah, on April 11, 2020, with burial preparations arranged by Rasmussen Mortuary.

Milton’s family looks forward to gathering with friends and loved ones in celebration of his wonderful life on Sept. 12, 2020, when current restrictions are lifted following the resolution of the global coronavirus pandemic. Online condolences at rasmussenmorturary.com.