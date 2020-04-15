Wilford Guy McArthur

Wilford Guy McArthur, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Gunnison, Utah on Saturday, April 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Richfield, Utah on Sept. 20, 1947 to Bryan R. and LeOra D. Peterson McArthur. He was the second of nine children. He married Marilyn Linda Webb on June 10, 1967 in the Manti Temple. They have been married 52 years. Together they raised seven children.

Guy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, spending 18 months in Berlin, Germany. He returned home and went to work at various jobs, including Pacific Trails Sportswear, building, road construction, the Forest Service, S & H Heating, and the coal mine.

After an injury at the coal mine, Guy went back to school where he received an associate of science degree from Snow College. He then graduated with a double bachelor’s degrees of science in industrial arts and industrial technology from Southern Utah State College. He then taught school for 16 years in Delta, Manti, and Gunnison.

Guy loved hunting, the mountain, the Lord, and his family. He loved building and making items with wood. He became a master craftsman in making wood vases, bowls, and other objects. Many in his family and community have been recipients of his great talent.

In 2002 Guy and Marilyn fulfilled a lifetime goal of owning property on Monroe Mountain. Many days were spent with friends and family around the campfire. Some favorite activities were driving around singing and spotting elk.

Guy is survived by his eternal companion, Marilyn; and his children: Shannon (Vicki) McArthur, Gunnison; Michael (Elayne) McArthur, Orem; Ryan (Amber) McArthur, Gunnison; Mariah (Brian) Sorensen, Gunnison; Kenneth (Lisa) McArthur, Centerfield; Kara (Matt) Grindstaff, Lafayette, Indiana; and Cherish (Jon) Hansen, Centerfield; 34 grandchildren and one great-grandson; siblings: Kay (Dale) Henningson, LeAnna Johansen, Patsy (Steve) Nielson, Leslie (Kelly) Roberts; in-laws: Linda McArthur, David Smyth, Kenneth (Val) Webb, Susan (Von Lee) Childs, and Joyce (Maynard) Barney.

He is preceeded in death by his parents; siblings: Roger McArthur, Lynn McArthur, Verla Smyth, and Kelly McArthur; in-laws; Brenda McArthur, and Lee Bartholomew.

As a family we would like to especially thank Sara and Amanda from At Home Health Care and Hospice.

Private family graveside services were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at noon in the Gunnison Cemetery with military honors.