Anita Helene Jeppson Yardley, 82, passed away April 12, 2020, in Christianburg, Utah.

She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Brigham City, Utah, to Ralph William and Eva Glaevcke Jeppson. She married Gene Russell Yardley on Sept. 4, 1959, in the Manti Utah Temple.

Anita courageously and valiantly met her goal of caring for her husband, Gene, despite her own physical ailments until he passed away April 2, 2020. She was a true homemaker as she created a loving home for her husband and children, which extended to countless others.

She has been an anchor in creating a close knit family with memorable activities like grandkid camps, picnics in the mountains, annual trips to Lake Powell and ocean cruises. Grandma can be credited with the close friendships her grandchildren have with each other. Anita was the quiet strength behind the years of long hours and hard work associated with the dairy and farm.

Anita’s mother passed away when she was young and Anita used this experience as a stepping stone to better her life, to learn compassion, and to finish her education as her mother wanted. Anita lived her testimony of Jesus Christ by serving others and in church callings including the Manti Utah Temple and a Washington D.C. Temple Mission. She was a true example of love and charity.

She is survived by her children: Russell (Cindy), Christianburg; Helena (Les) Curtis, Payson; Roy (Susan) Yardley, Preston, Idaho; Jay (Jann) Yardley, Gunnison; Mark (Kaylene) Yardley, Hooper; Janet (Kevin) Reeve, Logan; Sandra (Carl) Cox, Christianburg; 30 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; siblings: Roland (MaryAnna) Jeppson, Providence, Utah; Peggy Henrie, Clarkston, Washington; Rebecca Wirsch, Provo; sisters-in-law: Eldene Jeppson, Brigham City; Vicky Jeppson, Tremonton.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gene, parents, brothers Alvin and Ralph, and grandchildren Ashley Curtis and Eric Yardley.

Special thanks to Gunnison Valley Hospice for all the love and care given to Anita.

Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gunnison City Cemetery. Graveside services will be broadcast at maglebymorturary.com along with an online guestbook. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.