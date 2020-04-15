James Willden of Mayfield

earns Eagle Scout

James Douglas Willden received his Eagle Scout Award recently.

James is a tremendous example of Scouting ideals. He truly enjoys serving others, is relentlessly positive and always does his best. For his Eagle project, James replaced deteriorating logs on the west wall of the Mayfield Town Cabin. It was a challenging, rewarding project that will allow members of the community, youth groups and families to continue to enjoy the cabin for years to come.

James in the son of G.J. & Emily Willden of Gunnison and is currently a member of Troop 563.