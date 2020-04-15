Sanpete Messenger
Mt. Pleasant City streets were lined up Friday night with people looking to cruise Main Street as a way to get out and do something without compromising social distancing guidelines.
Gunnison City also had people out on Friday, driving, waving and honking horns in an effort to celebrate community while still keeping safe from the public health crisis.
