Mt. Pleasant girl, Spanish Fork

boy still missing

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-16-2020

MT. PLEASANT—A 16-year-old Mt. Pleasant girl has been missing for more than a week after allegedly disappearing with a teenage boy.

Phebe Harris of Mt. Pleasant and 17-year-old Jacoby Jenks of Spanish Fork were last seen at their respective homes on Monday, April 6. The two teens are believed to be travelling together.

“Phebe hasn’t reached out,” said her mother, Jessie Harris, on a social media post. “If they have friends that know anything, they aren’t saying anything. These two could be in great danger. I just want to know my daughter is safe. Our family is feeling stressed and broken hearted.”

Police believe the two are traveling together, possibly in a blue 2002 Saturn LW300 station wagon with Utah license plate 51AR4. The vehicle has Army veteran decals on the back.

Phebe Harris is approximately 5-feet 2-inches tall and 180-pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the police, both teens left without vital medication they need to take. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call (801) 804-7400.

People on social media reported seeing the vehicle in question parked at the junction of U.S. 89 and U.S. 6 last week.

“It’s coming up on a week,” said Jessie Harris. “Time isn’t healing anything here. If you see something, if you know something, even if you think it’s nothing, please contact the police. A part of my heart is missing. Phebe, please come home, your family misses you.”