Motorcycle accident claims

life of Manti teen

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-16-2020

WAYNE COUNTY—A Manti High School student was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident while on Easter holiday with his family.

Jabin Taylor, a junior, died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Wayne County on Saturday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday evening about the crash and dispatched officers to the scene. At the time of the call, dispatchers were informed CPR was already being administered. But attempts to revive him were not successful.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Taylor, who was an avid motorcycle rider, had been riding on rough terrain and was thrown from his bike after hitting a rock. Even though he was wearing a helmet, he sustained too many injuries to survive.

Manti High prinicpal Karen Soper released a statement on social media informing the community of the loss and extending condolences to the family.

“During this time of great loss, many of you may feel many emotions including sadness, confusion, grief, and possibly anger,” Soper wrote in the post.

“Our current pandemic, and the quarantine we are under will make familiar ways of processing and grieving with friends more challenging. It is very important if any are feeling sad and are struggling, to please reach out for help,” Soper said.

Soper said that anyone who felt the need to speak with a counselor could do so by calling 835-2281 to make an appointment.

Soper also invited students to write down their feelings, thoughts and memories of Taylor to share with his family during their time of loss.

“This is a wonderful way to express thoughts and grieve while also showing love to his family,” she said.

Since the loss of Taylor, a local movement of support for his family has blossomed in the community. People across Sanpete are tying red ribbons on their property, and signs saying #liveforjabin are being erected in various places, such as on the theatre marquee in downtown Ephraim.