Centerfield approves flooring bid,

discusses water pressure project

By Dyna Folkersen

Staff writer

4-23-2020

CENTERFIELD— The Centerfield City Council has agreed to go forward with completion of the floor at the Old Rock Church.

At a meeting last Wednesday, April 15, the council also talked pursuing about a Water SMART grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for a pressure stabilizing valve to equalize water pressure between the east and west sides of the city. (The SMART acronym stands for Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow.)

Also at the meeting, the council accepted a low bid of $11,838 from Valley Furniture of Gunnison to install luxury vinyl flooring at the Old Rock Church.

“Right now the floor is a soft pine and scratches easily,” Lacey Belnap City Recorder said.

Last year, the city renovated the church, adding a bridal changing room, a kitchen and bathrooms with vinyl flooring.

“Fortunately, we are able to move forward with the floor, stairs and stage,” Mayor Tomas Sorenson said.

Valley Furniture plans to finished with the project in May. In addition to the $11,838 for flooring, the company is asking for $600 for quarter rounds, cord and trim to assure dirt and debris does not get under the new floorboards.

Valley Furniture will also complete the transition of the floor from the bathrooms to the kitchen making it even and safer for patrons to walk on.

The council also approved a $5,000 contribution toward the $65,000 the Gunnison Recreation District needs to raise to match a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) grant for improving ball fields in Centerfield and next to Gunnison Valley High School.

“This really benefits the Valley and the school,” Mayor Sorenson said.

Centerfield City plans to revamp its baseball diamonds at both the city park and the LDS ward chapel by laying red dirt. The city is also planning to plant trees for shade at the city park.

Regarding the water pressure project, Councilman Jaden Sorensen said, “This would make sure residents on the east side get enough water pressure and the west side does not get too much.”

Resident Steven Hansen was worried about the farmers on the west side using all of the water.

“This has been a problem, with the east side not getting enough water and the west side is getting too much. If we get this grant it will even out the water,” Mayor Sorenson said.

“My sister is 90 years old and out pulling hose,” Hansen said. “We need to do something about this.”

“That’s exactly what we are resolved to do,” Sorenson said.