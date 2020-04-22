UHSAA dashes hopes

of spring sports season

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-23-2020

MIDVALE—Any chance that Utah’s senior athletes would return to the field one last time were dashed this last week.

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) announced last Tuesday that all spring sports and activities would be cancelled for the remainder of the year. The announcement came as a follow-up response to Gov. Gary Herbert’s and State Superintendent Syd Dickson’s decision to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.

“The UHSAA Board of Trustees (Board) promotes the benefits of participating in education-based high school activities and recognizes the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for the students and athletes, especially seniors,” a press release stated. “The Board’s highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of the students, schools and communities during this challenging time and looks forward to the day when students are again participating in education-based activities. The Board will meet in the coming weeks to address any concerns that arise with member schools from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Attempts to contact the various athletic directors of North Sanpete, Manti and Gunnison Valley High Schools were met with no response.

The announcement would unofficially subdue the efforts of a petition made by over 18,000 Utah sports fans, parents and athletes to extend the sports season into the summer months. The Messenger reported on the progress of this petition last week.

“While the UHSAA staff remains optimistic that fall sports will commence as scheduled, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time,” the release stated. “The UHSAA staff will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent’s Office as it relates to interscholastic activities.”