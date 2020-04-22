Manti team wins Bantam League championship

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

4-23-2020

MANTI—Manti’s young athletes had one more shining moment in them before the sports world stopped.

The Utah County Bantam Basketball League crowned the Manti Templars with the Sixth Grade Basketball Championship on March 4 after the team pulled out the victory over Timpview, 28-22, at Lehi High School.

The league featured teams from four different counties: Sanpete, Utah, Wasatch and Juab.

In the game, Manti clamped down on defense against the Thunderbirds, creating turnovers and outrebounding Timpview by a margin of 29-19. Coach Dean Barton opted into a trap defense that worked to perfection for the Templars and created plenty of uncontested points.

The Utah County Bantam Basketball program is designed to give players the opportunity to play at a higher level of competitive basketball beyond that of the municipal recreation leagues while playing with other players from their respective areas. The league is a competitive youth basketball league created and directed by the high school basketball head coaches in Utah County. The league is run under the rules and regulations of the UC Bantam Office and of the Amateur Athletic Union office. Each player and coach involved in the league are members of the AAU.