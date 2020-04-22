Joe D. Proctor

Joe D. Proctor died April 13, 2020.

He was born Oct. 26, 1963. Joe was a joy to be around, his laugh was contagious. He was loved by all that came into his life. He is the light of our lives, and will be missed by many. He was missed especially by his greatest love of 32 years, LeAnn Proctor, children McKenzie (Cameron) Munk, Chenoa (Aldo) Baltodano, Tiesha (Trey) Ashton, Maia (Chad) Watts, and seven grandchildren.

He is the son of Ray and Joy Proctor, brother of LaRae Thorpe, Ella Vee (Craig) Yuzon, Robert (Madonna) Proctor, Eddy (Christine) Proctor, and Jason (Courtney) Proctor, and son in law of Kay and Kathleen Hutchings.

God be with you until we meet again, our best smile dark hair green-eyed beauty. Graveside services were held Saturday April 18, 2020 in the American Fork City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.