Ronald Ralph Sessions

Ronald Ralph Sessions, 83, of Manti, passed away on April 18, 2020 in Springville, Utah with his wife Ellie by his side.

Ron was born on Oct. 13, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to George Marvin and Iris Fairie Koontz Sessions. Ron married his eternal sweetheart, Eleanor Mason, on Sept. 6, 1957 in the Los Angeles California LDS Temple. They are the parents of four children.

Ron retired as a firefighter with the Los Angeles County fire department. He was a member of the Model A Club and loved camping, boating, cycling, and spending time with family. He could often be found hunting for antiques with his wife Ellie. Ron was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ron is survived by his wife Ellie; children: Larry (Vicki) Sessions, Seabrook Texas; Lance (Teppi) Sessions, Herriman; Layne (Carrie) Sessions, Butte, Montana; Ronaele (Rodney) Hawkins, RMS, California. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.

Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Manti. There will be a public viewing prior to services from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Magleby Mortuary, 195 North 100 West, Manti. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Live streaming of the funeral services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Ron’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti.