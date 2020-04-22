Richard Kenneth “Dick” Larsen

Richard Kenneth “Dick” Larsen, from Sterling, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was born June 10, 1929 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Hillary Louis and Carrie Christiansen Larsen. Dick graduated from Ephraim High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. He married his sweetheart, VaLene Anderson, in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 1952. They have been married 68 years.

Dick and VaLene spent many years raising a family with Dick juggling work and going to school. Dick earned his master’s degree at BYU while teaching collision repair at Utah Technical College which he taught for 28 years.

Together they raised a beautiful family with three children: Pat (Alan) Halladay, Sterling; Nona (Gary) Martin, Moroni; and Ron (Angie) Larsen, Sterling. Dick’s children are beyond grateful for the impact he has had on their lives, from the simple joys to the valuable skills taught by him and shown to them each and every day.

Dick spent a lot of his younger years at the sawmill in Ephraim. Being the youngest of eight children he got stuck with the “fun” job of hauling the sawdust away from the mill. He shortly earned the nickname “Sawdust” which has stuck throughout his life. Dick tells stories of being 13 and running the log trucks up and down Ephraim Canyon.

Throughout the years Dick focused on his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time up the mountains; camping, hunting and fishing. Dick and VaLene started up the “Sterling Yacht Club” where family and friends came together, where stories and memories were shared.

Throughout his life, he developed many talents and abilities that also blessed the lives of those around him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could get us laughing like no one else. He loved being outdoors and went on many adventures and always knew what to do in any situation. He was easy to talk to and laugh with. Most of all, he was loving and kind.

Dick will be remembered as a down to earth, giving man, who thought of everyone else but himself. Dick was there for anyone who needed a friend. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Dick is survived by his wife, VaLene; their three children, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Private family graveside services and interment were held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors.

Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Dick’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.