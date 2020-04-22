Jabin Roberts Taylor

Our kind and loving son, brother, grandson and friend, Jabin Roberts Taylor, age 17, of Ephraim, was tragically taken from us on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in a motorcycle accident in Burro Wash, Notom, Wayne County, Utah.

He was born Aug. 29, 2002 in Henderson, Nevada, a son of Matthew Huntsman and Ralaina May Roberts Taylor.

Jabin was a junior at Manti High School, where he was a straight A student, state qualifier in wrestling and lettered in wrestling. He loved woodworking in shop class.

He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he is a priest in the Aaronic Priesthood. He exemplified Christ like attributes. He loved small children and took a special interest in them.

Jabin is an amazing kid, with a unique smile and everyone loved to be around him. He was always smiling and was never upset. Jabin was full of joy, very gentle and kind and encouraged everyone to be courageous.

Jabin was very active and loved everything outdoors. Some of the things he enjoyed doing with his family included horseback riding and packing, riding dirt bikes, camping and hunting with his cousins and friends, swimming and yard work. He loved fixing his truck and dirt bike.

He had a passion for doing back flips from rope swings from the highest trees, on to the ground and into the water. He recently started roping with his good friends and had a quick passion for it. He also recently took up juggling. He loved making bike jumping ramps with his Dad. Jabin loved life and life brought him joy.

He loved rock and roll, and old time country music, and he had a special talent for rapping.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jabin is survived by his parents, Matt and Ralaina Taylor of Ephraim; sisters: Dallas Taylor and Hadden Taylor, both of Ephraim; grandparents: John and Bonnie Roberts of Tabiona; Marcus and Marianne Taylor of Central Valley; great-grandma Florence Greaves of Logan.

Graveside services were held on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Ephraim Park Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

