Ephraim Granny Arts door closed,

but online options still available

4/23/2020

EPHRAIM—The doors at the Granary Arts Center may be closed during this “stay at home” period, but Amy Jorgensen, the director, has created other ways for the community to engage in the creative process and support the arts.

While the physical workshops are cancelled, Granary Arts will still be providing free online art workshops designed for kids and families, Jorgensen said.

Granary Arts is still operating behind the scenes; artists are still working and kids are still creating fantastic projects around their kitchen tables, she said.

The Center is also excited to be collaborating with PARC Collective as its next Granary Arts Fellow, Jorgensen said. “As we transition from a physical to a virtual space as part of the global response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, PARC will be exploring the impact of isolation in creative communities through online content sharing.”

She said. “We will be sharing submissions on our social media platforms and our online exhibition archive.”

Jorgensen invites all Sanpete residents to explore their exhibitions via their online platforms, and check out the news and resources below. Please join them at www.granaryarts.org or visit Instagram or Facebook.

“Thank you for your continued support of our mission and programs; we rely on our community now more than ever,” she said. “We wish you safety and health as we navigate these uncertain times together; be well.”