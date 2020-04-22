Gunnison Valley Hospital again named

one of the Top 100 critical access hospitals

4-23-2020

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley Hospital has again been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) in the United States.

This means the Gunnison Valley Hospital is recognized as one of the industry’s most excellent performers by Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“Rural communities here in central Utah have access to high-quality healthcare, with skilled and dedicated providers right in their backyard,” said Mark Dalley, hospital administrator at Gunnison Valley Hospital. “We are proud to not only be recognized as a Top 100 CAH, but to be joined on the list by other rural Utah hospitals including Sanpete Valley Hospital and Kane County Hospital. We are united in our commitment to providing excellent healthcare within our local communities.”

Gunnison Valley Hospital scored in the Top 100 of CAHs based on the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength index. Based entirely on publicly available data, the index is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik of Chartis Center.