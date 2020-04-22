Motorcycles rumble down Main Street

to honor student killed ion accident

By Robert Green

Staff writer

4-23-2020

EPHRAIM—Hundreds of friends of Jabin Taylor took to the streets on motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs to form a motorcade to honor the young 17-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle accident over Easter weekend in Wayne County.

Friday’s procession started at 11:45 a.m. at the Market Fresh grocery store and continued along Main Street to Walmart, where the riders dispersed, said Ephraim City Manager Shaun Kjar. Many of the riders then attended Taylor’s graveside services at the Ephraim Cemetery.

The motorcade was led by the Ephraim City Police Department, who took part to control traffic and make sure everyone was safe, Kjar said. Police officers led the procession along Main Street and through the town’s main intersection and stop light.

Kjar said he hoped that most of the riders practiced social distancing during this gathering, but he didn’t think it was a requirement. The procession ended safely and without incident.

Graveside services were then conducted at the Ephraim cemetery. Friends and family members were invited to come to the rally via social media. Sanpete County residents displayed red ribbons and signs saying #liveforjabin in various places, such as on the theatre marquee in downtown Ephraim.

“The event went as well as it could have,” Kjar said. “I really feel for the Taylor family.” Kjar mentioned that he knew Jabin and he was a great young man.

Taylor was a junior at Manti High School and he was known as an experienced motorcycle rider. He was tragically killed after being thrown from his motorcycle on Saturday, April 11.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor had been riding on rough terrain and was thrown from his bike after hitting a rock. Even though he was wearing a helmet, he sustained too many injuries to survive. CPR was administered, but attempts to revive him were not successful.

Manti High principal Karen Soper released a statement on social media informing the community of the loss and extending condolences to the family. Soper said that anyone who felt the need to speak with a counselor could do so by calling 835-2281 to make an appointment.

He is the son of son of Matthew Huntsman and Ralaina May Roberts Taylor. According to an obituary, Taylor was a straight-A student, state qualifier in wrestling and lettered in wrestling.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he is a Priest in the Aaronic Priesthood. Jabin was very active and loved everything outdoors. Some of the things he enjoyed doing with his family included horseback riding and packing, riding dirt bikes, camping and hunting with his cousins and friends, swimming and yard work. He loved fixing his truck and dirt bike. He had a passion for doing back flips from rope swings from the highest trees, on to the ground and into the water. He loved rock and roll, and old time country music, and he had a special talent for rapping. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.