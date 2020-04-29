Cartright~Hill

Ty Anderson Hill and Kacey Cartright will begin their journey, as husband and wife on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Immediate family members will be joining them to share in their happiness and special love.

When life returns to normal they will seal their love for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple.

Ty is a graduate of Gunnison Valley High School where he was actively involved in baseball and football. Kacey is a Manti High School graduate, and spent her time as a cheerleader.

Ty and Kacey are currently attend Snow College.

Kacey is the daughter of Travis and Stacie Cartright of Ephraim. Kacey’s grandparents are Val and Michelle Anderson, and Penny and Phil Hannum and the (late) Hoss Cartright.

Ty is the son of Daren and Krisell Hill of Mayfield. Ty’s grandparents are Johnny and Sherrie Anderson, and Donald and Denise Hill. They will make their first home together in Ephraim. If anyone would like to help the happy couple start their lives out, they are registered at Amazon and Walmart.