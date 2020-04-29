ENJOY THE SHOW

Warren family puts on music light show till May 1

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

4-30-2020

MANTI—It’s not too late to enjoy a fun light show in Manti City with your family.

Michael and Jessica Warren of Manti City put their expertise to good use recently by setting up a synchronized music and light show for people to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles during the self-imposed isolation for the public health crisis.

The Warrens own and operate A+ Electric, and wanted to offer the community a safe and fun experience during the lockdown. Although you might recognize a few familiar Christmas shapes, the light show is full of every color under the rainbow, and it matches up with a soundtrack—including the theme song from the popular kids’ movie, Trolls.

The show is tentatively planned to run until May 1, so if you want to take your family out for a field trip this week, head over to 55 N. 470 East in Manti City between 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. Back you car up to the vacant lot across the street, turn off your lights, tune your radio to 88.1 FM and enjoy the show.

Mike Warren says they are considering a patriotic light show for Fourth and July and a holiday show as Christmas nears.