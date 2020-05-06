PSTD essay by Tiffany Wayman

takes state honors

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

5-07-2020

MANTI—Three student writers who composed essays on American ideals and principles of democracy for the American Legion Auxiliary Manti Unit 31 went on the take top honors and a cash prize at the state contest as well.

Event organizer Leah Black congratulated the students below who placed in this year’s Americanism Essay Contest. “Essays were well written, and enjoyable to read,” she said. “It’s refreshing to know that our children realize the value of being an American citizen, living in America, and appreciate our freedoms, and the responsibilities that go along with those freedoms. We appreciate all of the 244 students, and teachers who took the time to participate.”

The three state winners who each ended up with a $25 cash award were Kevin Sterner from the 7th – 8th grade, Allison Kent from the 9th – 10th grade and Tiffany Wayman from the 11th – 12th grade.

Wayman wrote her award-winning essay on ways the community can help veterans cope with PTSD. She concludes her essay with this paragraph. “Let us remember it’s not programs that change people. People change people. People attend cracks and patch chips. It takes a community, a helping hand, an open heart. There are veterans on the streets or even right next door. They are not far from you, which means you are not too far to help. ‘All gave some, some gave all.’ What are you willing to give?”

The winners in the Manti contest are listed below. The winners in each class received $25 for first place; $15 for second place and $10 for third place.

Class 1 (Grades 3-4): Levi Martinez, first place; Ellie Cox, second place.

Class 2 (Grades 5-6): Taylie Mickelsen, first place; Vierra Powell, second place; Zoey Hailey, third place; and Alanna Peterson, honorable mention.

Class 3 (Grades 7-8): Kevin Sterner, first place; Braxton Henningston, second place.

Class 4 (Grades 9-10): Allison Kent, first place; Shaylynn Noblet, second place; Indiana Cox, third place.

Class 5 (Grades 11-12): Tiffany Wayman, first place; Kathleen Mahrt, second place; Kaitlyn Chidester, third place; and Allie Bridges, honorable mention.