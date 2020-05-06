Willian James “Jim” Yearsley

William James “Jim” Yearsley passed away peacefully in his home in Axtell with his loved ones near on May 1, 2020.

Jim was born June 13, 1939 in Rexburg, Idaho and was the oldest son of Waldo and Jessie Richardson Yearsley. His first home was a “line shack” on the north side of Mud Lake in Jefferson County, Idaho. After World War II, the family moved to southern California where he finished his schooling in the Bellflower school system. After graduating from Bellflower High School, he went on to Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

Volunteer service has always been a big part of Jim’s life. During his elementary school years, he worked on paper drives for the Red Cross and March of Dimes. He was elected to studentbody offices during his junior high and high school years. As junior class president, he organized and put on the first junior prom to be held at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim in the spring of 1957. He spent his senior year at Bellflower High School as the head Yell Leader, a position and year he greatly enjoyed.

In 1967 he organized his first 4-H club, which included 52 kids, 14 projects and 11 leaders. He worked in 4-H both officially and unofficially for the next 35 years. In 1996 he was elected president of the Sanpete County 4-H advisory council, a position he held until the fall of 2002.

During his adult years he has held the office of Lions Club secretary, two separate terms as PTA president, served on Drug Abuse and Child Abuse Prevention councils, the Sanpete County Fair board, the Corn Creek Mule Association, Fillmore Old Capitol Days, has been a Boy Scout Merit Badge Councilor, and is presently involved with Wag-N-Train, a dog rescue group. Jim has also been involved with calling auctions all over the county. Jim says auctions are an excellent way to raise funds because people have fun at auctions, and so does he. After 20 years of calling auctions, he still looks forward to the next one.

During his years of volunteer service, he has received many awards from 4-H and other community organizations. In the fall of 2002, he received the Point of Light award from Gov. Michael O. Leavitt and the Silver Bowl Award for Sanpete County in 2005 by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Jim Yearsley is a cowboy and a former cattle breeder who retired from chasing cows most of his adult life to pursue a lifelong dream.

Jim says he had the idea for Cow Camp Catering for a long time. However, the opportunity to start did not present itself until the fall of 2002. When his youngest son Jed was turning 16 and his oldest son Levi was entering the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim decided to have a Dutch oven dinner for them both. He had his boys invited friends and family to celebrate the occasion. This event turned out to be a real success, so he took the bull by the horns and went to work putting a business plan together and along with his wife Mary they created Cow Camp Catering.

Jim believes that there are certain things that have to be in place for a person to have a good and happy life, and these ideas are what kept him going. Jim says, “First, have a positive attitude about all things and situations. Know that your glass is half full, not half empty. Lastly, you must always keep a good sense of humor. Do not take yourself too seriously. There are enough people out there who are legends in their own minds and (unfortunately) are in trouble and do not know it. Looking on the bright side can get you through some pretty tough situations.”

Jim was survived by his wife Mary Yearsley, two sons Levi (Krista) Yearsley, Jed (Misty) Yearsley and three daughters Dawna Davidson, Kelly (Phillip) Ashman, Wendy Dearman, and his bonus kids Jacci (Scott) Durfey, Sabrina (Jarab) Daniel, and Jon Herring. Sister Gaye McCook, and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents Waldo “Bud” and Jessie Yearsley, brother Waldo “Buddy” Yearsley, wife Pauline Yearsley, two son-in-laws Ralph Davidson and Randy Dearman.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Mayfield Cemetery, noon to 1 p.m. with small ceremony, Refreshments will be served at the Mayfield Park after.