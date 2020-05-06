JoAnn Keisel Westlund

JoAnn Elfia Keisel Westlund, at the age of 84, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 1,2020 to join her husband, who preceded her, and her children who passed away as infants: Bob, Grant, and Julie Westlund.

She was born Dec. 18, 1935 in Manti to George Dewey and Elfia Kathleen Christensen Keisel. She married George Nolen Westlund in Ely, Nevada on June 23, 1953. The marriage was solemnized in the Manti Temple on April 2, 1977. They were married for 64 years. He preceded her in death June 25, 2016.

JoAnn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to attend church in the building that George built. She worked as a nurse and EMT at Gunnison Hospital also the Mayfield Care Center for many years. JoAnn and George were also grand marshals for the town of Centerfield.

She loved to crochet, she was always there to help anyone in need. Everyone went to grandma for advice and their medical needs. She was loved by everyone, she is a true angel, and the best mother and grandma. She will be deeply missed by everyone.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Marlene) Westlund, Lorna (Rusty) Campbell, Blaine (Mary) Westlund, RLynn (Lemikki) Westlund, Guy Westlund; many grand and great-grandchildren; siblings: Boyd Keisel, Lane Keisel, Russel Keisel, Guy Keisel, Pat Dillard, Marilyn Keisel, Rosalie Simons.

Also preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Georgia White, Jack Keisel, Susan Keisel, Lois Westlund, Keith Keisel, Marlene Keisel.

Private family graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Centerfield Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com on JoAnn’s obituary page.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti