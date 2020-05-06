Afton Peacock Lund

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Afton Peacock Lund, age 82 of Gunnison, peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020 with her granddaughter holding her hand.

She was born Feb. 5, 1938 in Sterling, a daughter of Leslie J. and Florence Merz Peacock. She married Eugene R. Lund on Dec. 12, 1958 in Sterling. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple on Sept. 17, 1977. After 46 years of marriage, Eugene passed away on March 13, 2004. To this union were born three children, Betty, Ricky Eugene and Leslie Alva.

Afton retired from the clothing industry and later in life spent her time doing genealogy. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

She is survived by daughter, Betty (David) Higgins; Ron (Michelle) Christenson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Arva Lund. She loved spending time with every one of them.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons: Ricky and Leslie; and four siblings: Jack, Roldo, Bertie Mae and Helen.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Gunnison City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com